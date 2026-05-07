Lids for Kids 2026

The 11th annual “Lids for Kids” Bike Helmet Giveaway and Bike Safety Event will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at Garfield Park. Children can stop by the park, receive a free bike helmet and have it custom fitted by trained volunteers. After all, a properly fitted helmet is the most important tool in preventing a brain injury if you are in a bike accident.

In 2025, we gave away 424 bicycle helmets, and we hope to give away even more this year!

Plus, children can meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine, and register for a chance to win a bike.

The Grand Rapids event is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm and Brain Injury Association of Michigan . Local event partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, FOX 17, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association, Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids, Community Development Institute Head Start, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Grand Rapids Public Library, Main Event, Michigan State Police, Family Futures, City of Grand Rapids, Hope Network, Kent County Health Department, Grand Valley Metropolitan Council, and Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition.

Learn more at www.lidsforkidsmi.org and at https://www.facebook.com/lidsforkidsmichigan/.