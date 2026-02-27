Go Orange with Kids' Food Basket 2026

March is National Nutrition Month, when people across the country recognize the importance of eating healthy food. However, barriers to food equity still stand in the way of many Michigan families.

Across Michigan, more than 38,000 children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties experience food insecurity.

Together, we can do something about it. During the month of March, Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket to raise awareness for childhood hunger and provide healthy, nourishing meals to our community.

This year, Kids’ Food Basket is celebrating at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations! Wear orange and drop off Wish List items to any of KFB’s locations. All these items go directly back into their Sack Suppers!

Wish List items include:

· Fruit cups or pouches

· Pudding cups

· Meat sticks (i.e. Slim Jims)

· 8 lb or XL brown lunch bags

· Trail mix items, such as Cheerios, pretzels, or cheese crackers

Drop-off at one of the locations below:

Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Muskegon County

1011 2nd St.

Muskegon, MI 49440

Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

For more information on Kids’ Food Basket, please visit kidsfoodbasket.org