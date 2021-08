MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Fudge Festival is making its grand return to Mackinac Island next week, according to Mackinac Island Tourism.

The fudge-centric event is scheduled to take place Aug. 27–29.

Mackinac Island Tourism says events include Fudge-of-War, fudge-making demonstrations, giveaways, outdoor movies and more.

We’re told Mackinac Island’s 13 fudge shops produce 10,000 pounds of fudge per day.

