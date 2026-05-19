Ele's Place Healing Hearts 5K: Run for Kid's Grief Relief

Healing Hearts 5K: Run For Kid's Grief Relief

When: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Where: Millennium Park at the Grant Pavilion: 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

Get ready to move, remember, and support at the Ele’s Place Healing Hearts 5K! Join us for a meaningful and family-friendly morning raising funds and awareness for grieving children, teens, and families across West Michigan.

Whether you run, walk, cheer, sponsor, donate, or create a fundraising team in honor or memory of someone special, every step helps ensure no child has to navigate grief alone. ❤

Expect a beautiful course, uplifting community energy, family activities, and a powerful reminder that healing happens together. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Schedule



9:30 AM – Registration & Kid Zone Open

– Registration & Kid Zone Open 10:45 AM – Welcome & Mission Moment

– Welcome & Mission Moment 10:50 AM – FREE Kids’ Dash for ages 3–6 🏃‍♂️💨

– FREE Kids’ Dash for ages 3–6 🏃‍♂️💨 11:00 AM – Healing Hearts 5K & Community Walk Begin

– Healing Hearts 5K & Community Walk Begin Snacks, drinks, and Kid Zone activities continue through 12:30 PM

The Kids’ Dash is one of the sweetest moments of the morning and completely free for children ages 3–6!

🏃‍♀️ Ready to join us? Hurry — registration is now open! Register for the Healing Hearts 5K here: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Walker/HealingHeartRunWalk [runsignup.com]

💙 Interested in sponsoring the event? View the Healing Hearts 5K Sponsorship Opportunities Packet here: ​Eles_Place-West_Michigan_Sponsorship_Opportunities_Reduced File Size_4.17.26.pdf [elesplace.sharepoint.com]​

All of our grief support services for children and teens ages 3–18 are completely free of charge for as long as a family needs them. That’s why we come together at the Healing Hearts 5K — to have fun, build community, and raise crucial funds to keep support available at no cost for grieving families. YOU can make a difference.

Can’t attend the event? No worries! You can still make a life-changing donation through one-time gifts, recurring gifts, or pledge payments.

For questions, please contact Kristy Ziegler at kziegler@elesplace.org or 616-301-1605 x5103.

Learn more about Ele's Place - West Michigan at Ele’s Place West Michigan [elesplace.org]

