Ele's Place Grief Awareness Month

Grief-Awareness-16x9.jpg
FOX 17
Grief-Awareness-16x9.jpg
Posted
and last updated

November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month.
 
As a proud member of the National Alliance for Grieving Children, Ele’s Place is dedicated to giving grief a voice and ensuring that no child grieves alone.
 
We provide peer-to-peer grief support for children and teens coping with the death of someone close to them — always free of charge.
 
This November, please consider sponsoring a child or teen. Your gift makes it possible for Ele’s Place to continue offering hope, healing, and connection to those who need it most.
 
To donate, visit: https://elesplace.org/branch-locations/west-michigan

