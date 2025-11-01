Ele's Place Grief Awareness Month

November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month.
As a proud member of the National Alliance for Grieving Children, Ele’s Place is dedicated to giving grief a voice and ensuring that no child grieves alone.
We provide peer-to-peer grief support for children and teens coping with the death of someone close to them — always free of charge.
This November, please consider sponsoring a child or teen. Your gift makes it possible for Ele’s Place to continue offering hope, healing, and connection to those who need it most.
To donate, visit: https://elesplace.org/branch-locations/west-michigan
Posted
and last updated
November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.