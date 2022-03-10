10th annual Paws, Claws and Corks event held at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tenth annual Paws, Claws and Corks event was held at DeVos Place Wednesday evening, with FOX 17 serving as one of the sponsors for the event.

Our own Tessa DiTerro MC’d the event for the night.

Attendees sampled fine wines and microbrews while enjoying local cuisine and raising money for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan, whose mission is to promote the humane treatment of responsible care of animals in our community.

Event organizer Megan Ellinger says she was thrilled with the turnout, calling it their biggest celebration yet.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” says Ellinger. “And so all of the proceeds from this event go directly back towards the care of our animals. That's buying dog food, cat litter, providing medical services… All of those things that we offer to the community and the animals across the nation is possible because of the donors who support us at events like Paul's calls and courts, as well as on an annual basis.”

