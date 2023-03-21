City of Muskegon unveils 2023 McGraft Park Summer Concert Series lineup

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon has released the lineup for this year’s McGraft Park Summer Concert Series.

Free concerts will be held Tuesdays and some Thursdays during the summer, officials say.

Seven acts are scheduled to perform between July and August, all of which begin at 7 p.m. at the McGraft Park band shell.

The 2023 concert lineup is scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, July 11: Blackthorn (Celtic)

Blackthorn (Celtic) Tuesday, July 18: Austin Benzing (Grateful Dead tribute band)

Austin Benzing (Grateful Dead tribute band) Tuesday, July 25: West Side Soul Surfers (pop/rock)

West Side Soul Surfers (pop/rock) Thursday, Aug. 3: Sunchasers Band (country)

Sunchasers Band (country) Thursday, Aug. 10: Plain Jane Glory (blue grass/folk)

Plain Jane Glory (blue grass/folk) Tuesday, Aug. 15: Post Fontaine (soft rock)

Post Fontaine (soft rock) Tuesday, Aug. 22: Larry Latin (soul/R&B)

We’re told the concert on Aug. 15 will include free ice cream, courtesy of the Glenside Neighborhood Association.

“The City of Muskegon and its Parks Department again is proud to provide free, family entertainment weekly throughout the heart of the summer,” says Parks & Rec Director Kyle Karczewski. “Our musical groups, sponsors and the Glenside Neighborhood make this summer tradition possible.”

The McGraft Park Summer Concert Series began following the venue’s construction in 1962, according to the city of Muskegon.

