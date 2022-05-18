City of Muskegon announces vendors for 2022 Western Market

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon has announced the vendor lineup for this year’s Western Market.

The season kicks off with live music on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

Businesses in attendance are listed as follows:

MELT Gourmet Sandwiches

Modish

RenMarie Boutique

Maggie’s Gourmet Foods

MOMs – Marge’s Outstanding Meat and Snacks

She’s Divine Cuisine

Wags to Britches – Earth Friendly Pet Supplies

Blue Pineapple Café

Portcitees

Teaologie

P&J Unlimited

Muskegon Inspired

Jeremy Church Photography

Soap Dude Cosmetics

NOVA Super Natural Bakery

Amory Boutique

Lake Effect, Hey Sugar

“This is our most diverse year as far as the variety of food, goods, and the uniqueness of each chalet’s individual offerings,” says Ann Meisch, city clerk. “I’m excited to see these chalets continue to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping-and-eating experience for all visitors.”

The 2022 Western Market season will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, the city says.

We’re told special hours will be held for special events and other occasions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube