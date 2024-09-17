Christopher Paolini to host book signing in Grand Rapids next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christopher Paolini is coming to Grand Rapids next month!

The bestselling author of Eragon and To Sleep in a Sea of Stars is scheduled to appear for a book signing at Schuler Books on Oct. 15 for the release of Murtagh: Deluxe Edition.

Tickets must be purchased online. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Murtagh follows the eponymous character and his dragon, Thorn, in exile following the events of The Inheritance Cycle. A new threat arises, spurring them both to seek out and outsmart an enigmatic witch.

Schuler Books

The deluxe edition of Paolini’s 2023 novel includes:



A new scene involving Eragon and Murtagh

Red stenciled edges

A foil-stamped cover

Fully colored maps of Alagaësia and the world beyond

A painting of Mount Arngor

Black-and-white art created by the author

Paolini currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest author to publish a bestselling series.

Visit Paolini’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube