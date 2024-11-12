Christkindl Markt decking the halls before Friday's opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids.

Christkindl Markt is decking the halls at the city’s Downtown Market before it opens Friday.

The motto for Christkindl Markt’s second year is “Twice the Cheer,” reflecting the more than 60 vendor booths — double from last year — that will be set up for the 2024 season.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make one or two appearances as well.

Guests can reserve time slots to go curling or check out one of the alpenglobes.

Of course, there will also be plenty of great holiday food to try.

“We pride ourselves of making this a traditional European Christmas market,” says General Manager Karen Carpenter. “So each of these vendors that you see in these vendor stalls are independent people, so they have their own companies, and they hand make these items, and they're, you know, creating the food and serving the food to you all. So it really becomes a one-on-one with a small business. In some cases, they're from around the area. In some cases, they're from different states and even different countries.”

Christkindl Market opens this Friday and runs through Dec. 23. Visit their website for hours of operation.

Grand Rapids Construction begins on 2024 Christkindl Markt in Grand Rapids FOX 17 News

