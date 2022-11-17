Watch Now
Cascade Twp. holiday tree lighting to be held Nov. 27

Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 17, 2022
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday, Nov. 27 this year.

The event kicks off in the garden area at Cascade Historical Museum with the tree lighting at 5 p.m., the township says.

We’re told Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.

“The annual tree lighting ceremony is a great way for friends and neighbors of all ages to meet Santa early, enjoy some joyous caroling and spread the wonderful holiday cheer,” says Economic Development Director Sandra Korhorn. “We had a fantastic turnout last year and look forward to once again kicking off the holidays with the community.”

Township officials tell us there will be giveaways, snacks and a performance by The Original Dickens Carolers.

