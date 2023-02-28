Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids to hold 2023 Youth of the Year luncheon March 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids will hold its 2023 Youth of the Year luncheon next week.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Steil Club Wednesday, March 8 at noon. Free registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

The local nonprofit says the annual event honors youths who exemplify leadership and strong academic qualities.

This year’s candidates are Earnest Robertson III, Antonia Smith and Ana Vance.

“They are all shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” the nonprofit writes.

We’re told the winner will serve as a role model for other club members and demonstrate what young people can achieve.

The luncheon is scheduled to run until 1 p.m.

