Watch Now
Community

Actions

BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend

BISSELL Pet Foundation free vaccine clinic.png
BISSELL Pet Foundation
BISSELL Pet Foundation free vaccine clinic.png
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 09:23:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at least 8 weeks old to BISSELL’s headquarters, where they will be vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and tested for heartworms, free of charge.

BISSELL asks attendees to transport cats inside carriers and to have all dogs on leashes. The organization also asks pet parents to bring their pets’ up-to-date vaccination records with them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered