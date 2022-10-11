BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at least 8 weeks old to BISSELL’s headquarters, where they will be vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and tested for heartworms, free of charge.

BISSELL asks attendees to transport cats inside carriers and to have all dogs on leashes. The organization also asks pet parents to bring their pets’ up-to-date vaccination records with them.

