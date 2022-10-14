Battle Creek police to hold 10th annual Trunk or Treat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police will hold its annual Trunk or Treat this Halloween.

The Battle Creek Police Department says this is the event’s 10th year.

We’re told this year’s Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bailey Park outside C.O. Brown Stadium.

Anyone wishing to financially support the yearly event may do so by donating to the Battle Creek Community Foundation online or by sending checks payable to BCCF/PDLAW to the following address:

Battle Creek Community Foundation

32 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 1

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Police advise trick-or-treaters in general to travel in groups, bring flashlights, wear reflective clothing, and only stop at homes that have outdoor lights switched on.

