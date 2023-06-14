2nd annual Black Boys and Men Symposium to be held this week in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) held its second annual Black Boys and Men Symposium this week, with roughly 300 attendees expected to show up Wednesday night.

The conference’s goal is to bring educators, community leaders and service providers together to explore paths that would foster the successes of young Black men.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Edward Hill and civil rights activist Bakari Sellers.

There will also be a fundraiser at Amway Grand Plaza Thursday night.

All proceeds from the symposium benefit the university’s Multicultural Center.

“This [is a] brainchild of, ‘How do we then come together as a community to talk about problems associated with African American males, but not just the problems but really looking at solutions?’” says Dr. Hill. “There were educators of all races, you know, really trying to come together to find solutions to help support African American males in their classroom.”

“It's all about making sure that when Black boys and men are in many spaces, they're surrounded by some amazing people who understand who they are, and have a really good idea of the assets that they bring to the table,” adds GVSU Vice President for Enrollment, Development and Educational Outreach B. Donta Truss.

The symposium is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. Wednesday night through Friday.

Visit GVSU’s website for more information about the event.

Attendees may also choose to register in person at the Amway Grand Ballroom.

