2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!

Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say.

We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon Civic Theatre.

“Downtown Muskegon has plenty to offer year-round and November and December are no exception,” says Business Development Manager Dave Alexander. “Between our arts and culture institutions, retail shops, eating and drinking establishments, social district and sporting events at Trinity Health Arena, there is something for everyone.”

The city says Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26 this year, which will be followed by the annual Christmas tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. in Hackley Park. We’re told pictures with Santa will be available at the Hackley Public Library afterward.

Visit Downtown Muskegon’s website for a complete list of events and businesses.

Holidays in the CIty Trifold 2022 by WXMI on Scribd

