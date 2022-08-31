19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup begins Sept. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is just around the bend!

This year’s campaign is scheduled to take place Sept. 10–17 in Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) says participating groups are invited to sign up for a location to clean during that week.

We’re told a kickoff event will be held downtown at the Gillett Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mayors from East Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville, Walker and Kentwood are expected to attend.

The kickoff celebration is free to the public, WMEAC says.

Activists tell us gloves and bags will be handed out to volunteers.

Download the Clean Swell app to track cleanup progress during the weeklong event. Volunteers are asked to report their results to mayorscleanup@wmeac.org or post to social media with #MayorsCleanup2022.

