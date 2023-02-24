17th annual Winter Beer Festival to be held Saturday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 17th annual Winter Beer Festival is scheduled to be held at LMCU Ballpark this weekend!

The event runs 1–6 p.m. this Saturday, according to the Michigan Brewers Guild.

We’re told festival goers can expect hundreds of locally made beers and music, fire pits, food and ice sculptures.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to read through the Michigan Brewers Guild Code of Ethics ahead of time.

Tickets are $60 but will increase to $70 at midnight, organizers say.

View the event program for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube