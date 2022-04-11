16th Annual KBC Bike Camp kicks off this May

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a partnership with Portage Parks & Recreation, the Kalamazoo Bicycle Club will kick off their 16th annual KBC Bike Camp on Thursday, May 5.

The Camp will happen at the Portage Senior Center, located at 320 Library Lane.

Designed for anyone 12 or older, the program teaches families and adults safe and efficient road cycling from League Certified Cycling instructors of the Kalamazoo Bicycle Club.

A regisration for KBC Bike Camp includes free entry to KalTour, KBC's annual bike tour, and a one-year membership to the Kalamazoo Bike Club.

The regisration deadline is May 1. You can register for the camp here.

You can also learn more information at the City of Portage's Facebook page, or call Portage Parks & Recreation at (269)329-4522.

