City of Muskegon unveils Mobi mat in time for holiday weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon unveiled its latest effort to make summers in the area enjoyable for all visitors and residents: the Mobi mat. It will give people with mobility challenges easy access to the beach. One has already been placed at Muskegon Lake in Harbour Towne.

“Not just people with wheelchairs,” said the city’s Director of Parks and Recreation Kyle Karczewski. “But seniors, people with Osteoporosis, anyone with any kind of brittle bones, this is your path to get down to the beach without any issues.”

The long blue mat currently begins at the entrance of the beach and extends out several feet toward the water.

Karczewski said it was purchased last year for $3,000. It’s ADA approved and is just as sturdy as the ramps at Pere Marquette.

“It’s a very affordable way to have the beach accessible,” he said. “As you can see, it’s already picking up some sand. We’ll have to have a little more heavy maintenance plan on it, with blowing it off with the heavy winds we did have. But, for the price, for what it cost, it was a no-brainer.”

Karczewski said the city has 34 playgrounds on over 1,000 acres.

He said they're in talks right now about extending the mat to the water, and also making their playgrounds wheelchair accessible.

“People can come out here independently and check out the beach,” he said. “We have a lot of beautiful beachfront areas here in Muskegon and we just want to make sure it’s accessible for all residents and visitors.”