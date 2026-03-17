Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts 14  Closings/Delays
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: Ford Motor Company worker killed by press machine at Ohio plant

A press machine at the plant, undergoing routine service, inadvertently turned on, causing the machine to pin a worker.
Ford-Recall
Gerry Broome/AP
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Ford-Recall
Posted

A Ford Motor Company worker was killed Monday morning after they were pinned by machinery at Ford's Sharonville, Ohio, plant, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the transmission plant for an industrial accident around 9:45 a.m. Monday. A press machine at the plant, undergoing routine service, inadvertently turned on, causing the machine to pin a worker.

First responders performed life-saving measures once the worker was freed from the machine, and they were transported to Bethesda North Hospital. The worker, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

RELATED STORY | Will OSHA instate the first-ever federal heat standards to protect workers from overheating deaths?

Police said there were multiple witnesses to the machinery incident, and it is being considered an industrial accident.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office, OHSA and Ford's administrative staff are investigating the accident.

The location has over 2,000 employees and opened in 1958.

This article was originally published by Molly Schramm for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.g

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg