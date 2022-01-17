1 killed, 1 wounded in altercation inside downtown Detroit restaurant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway in downtown Detroit after an altercation at Prime + Proper at the intersection of Griswold Street and State Street.

Detroit Police say a security guard, a 51-year-old male, and a patron said to be in his 50's, were involved in a dispute when the patron, who was the alleged aggressor in the incident, stabbed the guard. That patron was shot and killed, although it's unknown who fired the shot. The security guard was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Heirloom Hospitality Group's Spokesperson Justin Near released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred just after midnight on January 16 at Cash Only involving a guest and an employee of our third-party security contractor. We are working closely with authorities and have provided them with all security camera footage to assist in the investigation.



The well-being of our associates, guests, vendors, and community is our top priority, and we will be closed Sunday, January 16. We pray for the security officer’s swift and full recovery following this attack and can report that he is now in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital following emergency surgery.



Grief counseling is being made available to those affected as we navigate this tragedy, and we encourage anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department.”



- Justin Near, spokesperson on behalf of Heirloom Hospitality Group



Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting and if anyone else was involved.

