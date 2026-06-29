TRUFANT, Mich. — When FOX 17 first introduced viewers to Trufant neighbor Doug Pickel in May, he had just reached a remarkable milestone: handcrafting his 500th Purple Heart plaque to honor veterans and their families. Weeks later, the response has exceeded anything he expected.

Since the story aired, Pickel says neighbors from across West Michigan, and even beyond, have reached out to order plaques. But others never wanted a plaque at all.

FOX 17'S PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trufant man handcrafts more than 500 Purple Heart plaques to honor fallen heroes

Trufant man handcrafts more than 500 Purple Heart plaques to honor fallen heroes

Instead, they simply wanted to donate to help him continue his mission. He recalled some of the calls he received after the story aired.

"She said she saw it on FOX," Pickel recalled. "She said, 'We've never seen anything like that.'"

WATCH: "I've never had a news story do that": Support pours in for Trufant man's Purple Heart plaque project

"I've never had a news story do that": Support pours in for Trufant man's Purple Heart plaque project

Another supporter told him:

"We're going to make a donation. We're going to sponsor a plaque."

Many callers shared similar messages of support.

"The young lady said, 'Well, I've seen you on FOX.' That's kind of why we're calling," Pickel said.

Pickel says the community's response has been unlike anything he's experienced.

"I couldn't believe the response," Pickel said. "Just kind of everywhere around West Michigan they've responded to it, and it's like, 'Okay, this is pretty neat.' I've never had a news story do that."

When FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer returned to Trufant to check in, Pickel shared just how much of a difference the support has made.

"We saw a big influx of it with just your story, and that was great," he said. "That was absolutely phenomenal."

Each Purple Heart plaque is carefully handcrafted, with Pickel spending between 50 and 70 hours carving every piece. After covering material costs, all remaining proceeds go toward building the future Michigan POW/MIA Memorial in Mount Pleasant.

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Since the original story debuted just a few weeks ago, Pickel estimates supporters have contributed nearly $2,500 to the memorial effort.

While Pickel carves each plaque by hand, another Trufant resident helps complete the pieces.

Jeanne Thornhill has laser engraved every Purple Heart plaque since the project began.

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"I believe from the very beginning I've done every one of them," Thornhill said.

"Every one," Pickel agreed with a smile.

"I make the wood look pretty. She makes it look prettier,” Pickel said.

For Thornhill, the work carries deep personal meaning. Her grandfather Frederick Wayne Altimus was a purple heart recipient.

Jeanne Thornhill. Frederick Wayne Altimus appears in a family photo during a ceremony of the U.S. Army.

Thornhill says after 26 years of service, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer and World War II veteran.

"It's a way for me to honor them," she said.

Jeanne Thornhill Frederick Wayne Altimus appears in a family photo. During Altimus' 26 years of service, he received the bronze star, was a purple-heart recipient, and received an honorable service award.

Each plaque includes a cherished photograph, creating a lasting tribute for veterans and their families.

"It's not divided by race, age, or place," Thornhill said. "Everybody has at least one picture that means the world to them, and I can put it on something that'll last forever."

Those personal stories are what continue to motivate both Pickel and Thornhill.

"Both of our hearts are in it," Thornhill said. "I love doing this. I love the people's reaction, the family's reaction, the recipient's reaction. They know that something comes from the heart."

America 250 Trufant man handcrafts more than 500 Purple Heart plaques to honor fallen heroes Paige Meyer

People interested in supporting the future Michigan POW/MIA Memorial can donate through Pickel's ongoing fundraising efforts here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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