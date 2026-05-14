East Kentwood students share family stories of immigration for 'Composite Community' project

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Students from East Kentwood High School gathered at the Grand Rapids Public Museum Wednesday night for a special event showcasing family stories of immigration and how West Michigan became home.

The event, called "Composite Community," featured students whose families came from countries all over the world, including Mexico, the Congo, Vietnam, and Sudan.

WXMI The project saw over 40 East Kentwood High School students share their families experience immigrating to the states.

Paula Gonzalez-Delgado was among the students who spoke at the event.

"My family's from Chihuahua, Mexico," Gonzalez-Delgado said.

Her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1995.

"My mom came here when she was five, and my grandpa came here for better work, better opportunities for me and my family," Gonzalez-Delgado said.

WXMI Paula Gonzalez Delgado pictured with her mom.

Along with celebrating heritage, students also shared the challenges their families faced.

While referencing the photo of her family below, Gonzalez-Delgado talked about what it was like for her family after her Dad was deported.

Gonzalez Delgado Family The Gonzalez Delgado family.

"This is when I was living with my grandparents after my dad was deported, and we had to live back with my grandparents in a one-bedroom and share it with everyone in the entire family. So it just shows how much I've grown, and how much pride I have in my family now," Gonzalez-Delgado said.

For Gonzalez-Delgado, participating in the event was about more than telling her story.

"I just saw it as showing my culture and showing especially my family history, which I'm so proud of, and being proud as a first-generation Mexican American," Gonzalez-Delgado said.

Matt Vriesman, a history teacher at East Kentwood High School, said he is proud to see his students share their cultures.

"Their [stories are] elevating our students, and they're really showing, yeah, your voice does matter, your stories matter," Vriesman said.

WXMI Matt Vreisman used this project to help students showcase the importance of his students voices.

An event like this offers a wide array of stories, as Kentwood Public Schools is one of the most diverse districts in the state of Michigan, with over 100 languages spoken in the schools.

"It is just so amazing that by welcoming all the communities we have in East Kentwood, that we get these people — these are some of the most incredible people that you'll ever meet, and they're part of our community. So that's really what we want to celebrate," Reirsman said.



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Gonzalez-Delgado on taking pride in showcasing her family's story, and the importance of immigrants who have settled here in West Michigan.

East Kentwood students share family stories of immigration for 'Composite Community' project

"It's so important to show immigrant and immigration and families of all that stuff, and how inspirational it is just for anyone to look at like TV and be like, 'oh, this is such a great opportunity for people.' And just really amazing showing your culture, showing your pride," Gonzalez-Delgado said.

WXMI The Gonzalez Delgado women, cheering on Paula.

For Gonzalez-Delgado, the event was also a reflection of the sacrifices her family made to give her a better life.

"I just think it's such a great sacrifice that they've made and how proud my mom and my grandparents are to see me pursue my education and make that stepping [stone] for the next generation so they don't have to suffer as much and build off of me," Gonzalez Delgado said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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