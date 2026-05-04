After decades, a Michigan Vietnam veteran finds the welcome home he was missing

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is marking a major milestone in 2026. The nonprofit organized its 25th flight to Washington, D.C., continuing its mission of bringing local veterans to visit the memorials built in their honor.

For Vietnam veteran Alan Hibberson, his journey to the nation’s capital back in 2025 carried decades of meaning.

Hibberson was just 18 years old when he was drafted into the military, along with several of his classmates.

“I knew it was coming,” Hibberson said. “Everybody in our school got drafted so all of my friends got drafted.”

In 1969, he served in combat infantry with the U.S. Army, completing dozens of missions in dangerous conditions.

“I did 75 missions in helicopters,” Hibberson explained. “Every time they saw the Vietnamese, they’d just say ‘load up guys and let’s go’, no matter what time of day. Sometimes we’d be out there in the boonies for a month.”

Courtesy: Alan Hibberson. Vietnam veteran Alan Hibberson.

After a year overseas, Hibberson returned home to Bridgeport, Michigan.

“It was a rough deal. Somehow I got out of there in one piece,” Hibberson said, “we all held our breath until we got out of firing range… we all cheered, we all laughed, and we all clapped. It was elation, we were so happy.”

More than 50 years later, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight gave Hibberson the opportunity to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the very first time.

“When we landed and got to the airport, with all of the people there that welcomed us home, it was just incredible,” Hibberson said.

It was a stark contrast to his return from war decades earlier.

“Nobody greeted me at the airport when I landed in Midland, Bay City,” Hibberson said. “Just my mom and dad, that was it.”

That moment, giving veterans the recognition they didn’t always receive, is what Mid-Michigan Honor Flight says its mission is all about.

Board member Jim Swoboda says seeing that impact firsthand makes it all worthwhile.

“Just seeing them finally get that welcome home they deserve, so richly deserve, that’s priceless,” Swoboda said.

For Hibberson, the experience is something he will never forget.

“I was just happy, about the happiest I’ve ever been,” Hibberson said. “It was wonderful getting back onto American soil.”

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight continues to send veterans on these trips. With more than 1,000 veterans on a wait-list for an honor flight right now, the organization is working to get as many veterans to D.C. as they can.

For more information on the organization, you can click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube