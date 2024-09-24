FOX 17 names Jace Larson as next Senior Director of News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WXMI FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has named Jace Larson senior director of news, effective Monday, Nov. 18.

Larson brings 19 years of reporting experience, and several years as a journalism leader to his new role at Scripps. Currently, he serves as a director of newsgathering at Scripps News, overseeing the general assignment reporting team. He previously managed teams within the Scripps Local-National operation before it merged with Scripps News.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jace’s talent and storytelling expertise at the helm of our FOX 17 News Team,” said Kimberly Krause, vice president and general manager at WXMI. “His strategic vision, empathetic leadership and unwavering competitive drive will propel FOX 17’s content to the next level.”

Larson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois.

Larson replaces Dan Boers who left the role in July 2024.

