80 Degree temps move in the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - After sunshine and temperatures in the 60s this weekend, we expect highs to climb into the 80s over the next few days. Normal highs have us in the upper 60s!

With high pressure in control over the Great Lakes, it will be difficult to get any precipitation over the next several days. That said, some residual high and mid level clouds may stream in from time to time, but the atmosphere looks to be too dry for rain to make it to the surface.

There's also indications from the Climate Prediction Center that temperatures may remain above normal through the middle portion of the month. See image below, valid for May 14 through May 20.

This weekend also starts the famous Tulip Time festivities in Holland. Millions of tulips are now in bloom. Make sure to get there within the next week and a half to see the beauty. The forecast for Holland for today (Saturday) is below.

If tulips and flowers aren't your thing, perhaps racing is. Berlin Raceway in Marne continues their racing season at 4 P.M. Saturday afternoon. The weather is also fabulous for that. See their forecast below.

