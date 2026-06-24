ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford family of seven has spent the last seven years crossing states off their travel list — all while keeping costs under control.

This summer, 59% of Michigan residents plan to vacation, but higher costs are shifting travelers' plans and destinations, according to AAA.

Kris DeYoung DeYoung's travels out West

Kris and Leanne DeYoung, both teachers, have visited 42 states with their five children and have a system for traveling within their finances.

"We have five kids, but we also want to see the country," Kris said.

The DeYoungs start saving months in advance for their yearly trip. Kris even cuts the family's hair at home to keep costs down.

FOX 17 DeYoung's travels out West

"We save about $1,000 a year for me to cut their hair, you know," Kris said.

On weekends, the couple cleans offices to make additional income.

"Date night, date night with a mop," Kris said.

Kris DeYoung DeYoung's travels out West

The family tracks fuel spending at every stop and packs mostly used gear and hand-me-downs — including luggage and even an RV. When eating out, the kids are ordering water instead of soft drinks.

Rather than booking two hotel rooms to accommodate their family of seven, the DeYoungs rely on camping and home rentals. They also buy groceries in bulk to reduce the cost of eating out.

42 states, 7 people, 1 budget. How does this Michigan family do it?

"Stayed at mostly KOAs, because the pool serves as a shower for the kids at the end of the day, and you can do laundry," Kris said.

The trips have created lasting memories for the kids. Daughter Adrian's favorite stop was the Outer Banks, while son Sawyer favored the Badlands. Son Joey, however, has a clear preference for activities.

Kris DeYoung DeYoung's travels out West

"Anything but hiking," Joey said.

The family has plans that include some of the country's most iconic landscapes.

"We're gonna do like the Grand Canyon, we're gonna do like Bryce Canyon, Zion," Kris said.

Their ultimate goal is Hawaii — a trip Kris joked may require a GoFundMe to pull off.

PeopleImages/Shutterstock.com Stock image of travelers standing in line at an airport.

AAA offers these additional tips for summer travelers looking to save:

Book early to lock in lower prices

Travel on off-peak days for better rates

Bundle lodging and transportation when possible

Explore free attractions such as public parks, museums with free admission days, and hiking trails

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

