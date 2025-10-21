Zeeland City Council approves rezoning 3 parcels for Mead Johnson expansion

ZEELAND — The Zeeland City Council voted Monday night to rezone three parcels on East Main Avenue at the request of infant formula manufacturer Mead Johnson.

Parcel 515, previously zoned for public facilities, and parcels 549 and 553, previously zoned residential R2 and R3 respectively, will now be classified as industrial use. The rezoning is intended to support Mead Johnson’s plans to expand and modernize its facilities.

The Zeeland Planning Commission approved the rezoning in September. The decision sparked some opposition from neighbors, but the council ultimately moved forward with the zoning changes.