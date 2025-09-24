Zeeland Planning Commission approves 3 Mead Johnson rezoning requests

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Zeeland Planning Commission on Tuesday approved three rezoning requests from Mead Johnson as part of the infant formula manufacturer’s ongoing modernization efforts.

The company requested that three parcels on East Main Avenue—515, 549 and 553—be rezoned to industrial use, with 515 changing from public facilities and 549 and 553 from residential R2 and R3, respectively.

“This request is part of the broader modernization effort, not an expansion of intensity, but a thoughtful reconfiguration of our existing footprint to meet evolving regulatory needs and operational needs,” said Aaron Holder, a Mead Johnson representative, at the meeting.

Holder added, “They’re located within a block that is already predominantly zoned industrial to I2. Approximately 90% of the surrounding area is industrial. This is a continuation of Zeeland’s planning vision.”

Several residents spoke during the public hearing, expressing concerns about the environment, traffic, and potential odors.

“I think they need to be transparent and let all know what their plans really are. They’re a large company. I’m sure they have a vision plan for the next five to 10 years,” said one resident.

Another resident questioned the message the rezoning would send to the neighborhood.

“To approve this rezoning would send the opposite message. The Zeeland vision for its future can be written anytime it becomes inconvenient, that the homes and families trusted would remain a part of a neighborhood can be swept aside for private development,” they said.

Commissioner Rebecca Perkins raised questions regarding the future use of parcel 515, formerly the Bethel Church, and whether a portion could remain for public use.

“I don’t know what the portion is, maybe it’s one acre, but it stays used as public facilities,” Perkins said during the meeting.

On the recommendation of the city engineer and planning consultant, the commission unanimously approved the rezoning of parcels 549 and 553. All members except Perkins approved the motion for parcel 515.

“I am very confident that staff has heard very clearly the desire to work to get a public green space on that corner. In perpetuity, I’m confident we’ll get that through the development agreement,” said Zeeland City Manager Tim Klunder.

Zeeland Planning Commission Chairman Bill Elhart addressed Mead Johnson representatives at the end of the meeting.

"I think you've heard the community loud and clear, I would hope that in good faith, you would be outstanding neighbors and treat people in your neighborhood with respect and meeting some of their issues. So, appreciate you guys being in town, but I think you've heard from multiple meetings now, from our community, our community's important to us," Elhart said.

Mead Johnson sent FOX 17 the statement below.

As part of Mead Johnson's $836M investment to modernize our Zeeland infant nutrition facility, we were pleased to again have the support of the Planning Commission in approving our rezoning applications. This represents another step in making essential upgrades to our facility to continue providing high-quality nutrition for infants worldwide.





We will continue to work with the City and residents for the mutual benefit of the community. We thank the Zeeland Planning Commission for their thoughtful consideration and look forward to their vote in favor of final approval and the same from the City Council.

The rezoning requests will move to Zeeland City Council for final approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

