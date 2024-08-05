A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures US personnel, officials say

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said Monday, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces.

The attack comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran.

The U.S. defense officials said troops at al-Asad air base were still assessing the damage. Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the attack and the U.S. response, White House officials said Monday.

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months.

