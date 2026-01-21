Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump says he won't use force to take Greenland

But the U.S. is not giving up on its desire to take Danish territory, Trump says.
Switzerland Davos Trump
Gian Ehrenzeller/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
Switzerland Davos Trump
Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said that he would not use force to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force," he said. "I won't do that, I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the U.S. is asking for is a place called Greenland."

The comments come as European leaders unite in their opposition to the U.S. taking control of the territory.

