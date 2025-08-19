Switzerland offers to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a bilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine, with hopes of potentially bringing the war to a halt. Switzerland's foreign minister announced the offer during an interview on a Swiss news channel, highlighting the country's commitment to facilitating dialogue between the two nations.

Key to this potential meeting is the suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend in person. It's noteworthy given the open International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for Putin in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The ICC's 2023 warrant centers on accusations that Putin ordered the transfer of hundreds of children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

The Kremlin has not confirmed whether Putin will sit down with Zelenskyy, though the White House indicated Tuesday that there are plans for a meeting between the two warring nations and that those plans are underway.

"We can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The president understands security guarantees are crucially important to ensure a lasting peace, and he has directed his national security team to coordinate with our friends in Europe, and also to continue to cooperate and discuss these matters with Ukraine and Russia as well," Leavitt added.

No additional details regarding the format or timing of these talks have been provided. President Donald Trump, however, has indicated a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin could come soon.

“We’re going to try and get a three-party meeting maybe as soon as we can. And I have a feeling [Zelenskyy] and President Putin are going to work something out," Trump said. "Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine working also together in agreement with President Putin.”