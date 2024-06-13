Watch Now

Biden and Zelenskyy sign new 10-year defensive pact for Ukraine

The agreement will help Ukraine build military and intelligence tools to defend itself, as well as provide more military and reconstruction funding.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new security agreement Thursday, committing both countries to 10 years of defense and security cooperation. (Scripps News)
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 13, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new security agreement Thursday, committing both countries to 10 years of defense and security cooperation.

The leaders signed the agreement while at the Group of Seven summit. President Biden said the deal would serve "to strengthen Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities" and President Zelenskyy called it "historic."

The agreement will help Ukraine build military and intelligence tools to defend itself. The U.S. will not contribute troops to Ukraine's defense. The U.S. also agrees to work on developing "sustainable funding" for Ukraine's needs.

Immediately, the deal will use interest from more than $260 billion in Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe to help cover a $50 billion loan from the U.S. and additional funding from other partners. Officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Ukraine will spend on military, economic and reconstruction projects.

But Zelenskyy has worried aloud whether security arrangements will last, especially as upcoming elections in many countries, including the U.S., stand to potentially shift political priorities.

"For how long the unity in the world will remain?" Zelenskyy asked on Thursday.

He warned that if Russia is not countered in Ukraine, more conflict is likely.

“If Ukraine does not withstand, the democracy of many countries, I am sure, won't withstand either," he said.

