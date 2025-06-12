London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India

Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner says there don’t appear to have been any survivors from an Air India airliner that crashed, and that there are likely also casualties from the area of the city where it went down.

The flight crashed midday shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with more than 240 people on board.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press, adding that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site in what appeared to be a populated area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a city with a population of more than 5 million and the capital of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Firefighters doused the smoking wreckage of the plane, which would have been fully loaded with fuel shortly after takeoff, and adjacent multi-story buildings with water. Charred bodies lay on the ground.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Modi called the crash “heartbreaking beyond words.”

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected,” he said in a social media post.

The airline said the Gatwick Airport-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Of those, Air India said there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.