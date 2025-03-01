CMU professor reacts to US-Ukraine fallout

(WXMI) — A Friday meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went south after the latter tried to explain his country’s experience with Russia over the past decade.

President Trump later said Zelenskyy “overplayed his hand” during the White House meeting.

FOX 17 spoke with Prof. David Jesuit, who teaches political science at Central Michigan University (CMU), on what may occur after the two leaders clashed and what it could mean for Michiganders.

Professor Jesuit touched on the absence of a minerals deal, going on to mention the U.S.’s meeting with Russia in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine or its allies, which he says gave the perception of divided spoils. He says it’s important for Ukraine to have security guarantees as it may affect the U.S.’s relationship with European allies when it comes to war.

Adding to Trump’s tariffs, Jesuit says economic consequences may arise.

"It's easy to forget about the importance of foreign policy. But you know, these are relationships with countries like Canada, Europe, Mexico… These are our major trading partners,” says Professor Jesuit. “If things lead toward tariffs and conflict, and that's the rhetoric that Americans are hearing, you know, then I think that could have very dire consequences, not just for the economy of, for example, Michigan, but … it could lead to conflict elsewhere around the world."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube