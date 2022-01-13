Worker at Clinton County adult foster home charged with beating developmentally disabled resident

LANSING, Mich. — A 27-year-old Lansing man has been charged with beating a developmentally disabled resident of the adult foster home where he worked.

Prosecutors say Andrew House-Carter severely beat a patient at the Airport Home in Clinton County, leaving him with subdural hematoma, fractured sternum and numerous bruises and marks.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Department of Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the case since May and found that House-Carter was the only caregiver on staff during the time the victim was assaulted.

House-Carter was arraigned this week on a charge of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse and could spend up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

“The overwhelming majority of those who care for our most vulnerable Michiganders do a wonderful job, despite many challenges,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “But when caregivers harm those entrusted to their care, they will be held accountable.”

House-Carer was given a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is slated for Jan. 20.

