Winter Weather Advisory posted for West Michigan on Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — After rounds of lake effect rain and snow showers on Saturday, a clipper system is anticipated to bring additional snowfall on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. This advisory includes Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent counties. Total snow accumulations with this clipper system will range between one and three inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

While the majority of precipitation on Sunday will be snow, some rain is expected to mix in at times. Any snow that falls will be wet, heavy snow creating slushy roads. Snow and slush accumulation on the roadways has a potential to freeze overnight, creating slippery and slick conditions.

Use caution while traveling, and take it slow! The back roads have the highest potential to be the most slick.

