Winter Weather Advisories posted until Noon Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Snow showers are gradually moving across West Michigan this morning, producing slick travel conditions for most. Take your time while traveling to work and school this morning, as roads are snow-covered. The National Weather Service has posted a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Montcalm, Gratiot, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties until Noon Friday. Total snow accumulation by Noon will be up to 3".

Locations closer to I-94 have the best chance of receiving up to 3" of snow accumulation. Locations near I-96 will see light snow accumulation between 1" to 2".

Snow showers gradually move out of West Michigan this early afternoon, before another round of snow is possible tonight. A cold front passes across West Michigan this evening, sweeping in bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts. Lake effect snow showers develop tonight and into Saturday morning. Additional accumulation will be possible along and west of U.S. 131 on Saturday.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest alerts.