Winter Weather Advisories posted for Southwest Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has posted Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Southwest Michigan on Sunday. Light snow showers and bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast, along with breezy conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegan and Van Buren counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, where 2" to 4" of snowfall is possible by Sunday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berrien and Cass counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, where 2" to 5" of snowfall is possible by Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday for Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, where 1" to 3" of snowfall is possible by Sunday evening.

Roadways will be snow covered and slick, with reduced visibility at times. Locations north of I-96 will only see a light dusting of snow, with additional accumulation up to 1". Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest updates.