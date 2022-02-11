Winter Weather Advisories posted for Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties from 7 p.m. Friday evening through 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Snow accumulation between 2" to 6" is possible in this region.

Temperatures will be falling into the teens late overnight, with wind gusts up to 30 mph from the north / northwest. This will allow for feels-like temperatures to be in the single digits to below zero at times.

Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility are likely Friday night and Saturday all across West Michigan. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest updates.