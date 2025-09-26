Yet another long warm, dry stretch ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — I hope you got some generous accumulations with rounds of showers & storms between September 20th and 24th. We are done with rain for the foreseeable future.

wxmi

As the jet stream in Canada is pushed north, a strong ridge is building once again in the plain states, leaving us with high pressure and dry conditions for the next week plus.

wxmi

Now, this is good and bad.

THE GOOD

West Michigan residents are able to enjoy quaint conditions for a sustained stretch. Outdoor activities, touring Art Prize exhibits, pickleball, and sunset watching will be perfect!

THE BAD

Drought conditions slightly after last week's rain. But, the sunny, dry conditions will lead to parched vegetation in a short window.

wxmi

This stretch will also affect Fall Foliage. Some reports are showing trees losing leaves already from the soil stress. When this happens, the fall colors are normally more faint, too.

Here's the foliage forecast, per Explore Fall, thru October 3rd.

wxmi

For the long term, warmth dominates as our main rain repellent.

wxmi

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

