Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

With September another dry one, is there hope in October?

Since the dry air dominated the Summer, we haven't lost that weather pattern
GR MONTHLY PRECIP.png
wxmi
GR MONTHLY PRECIP.png
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — For 6 months in a row, and 8 of 9 this year, most of West Michigan measured below average precipitation.

Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon have seen at least 2/3's of their respective months be drier than normal. Here's the breakdown.

CitySeptember Surplus/DeficitYearly Surplus/DeficitMonths Drier than Normal - 2025
Grand Rapids-0.98"-8.42"8 of 9
Holland+1.13"-6.91"7 of 9
Muskegon-2.41"-6.10"6 of 9
Kalamazoo-1.40"+0.17"5 of 9
Battle Creek-0.24"+6.87"4 of 9

A big concern in the chart's spread is yearly numbers. Grand Rapids and Battle Creek have a 10" rainfall difference on the year, and more than 15" inches between the surplus & deficit!

This has created large discrepancies in crop harvest quality, and water levels on rivers & streams.

DROUGHT MONITOR.png

The Grand River in Grand Rapids is the lowest since at least 2000. Fall colors are delayed with the drought & heat, and will likely limit vibrancy.

Is there any hope for some steady moisture from the clouds in October? In short, not really.

CPC MONTHLY PRECIP

The first week is forecast confidently to be dry & very warm. The long term outlook shows warmth continues all month, while precipitation remains seasonable.

CPC MONTHLY TEMP

This means unless we get a massive pattern change, we will see warmth win over a cool rain into Fall.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

In Your Neighborhood