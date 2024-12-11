Winter Weather Safety: A comprehensive guide

(WXMI) — As winter weather approaches, it's essential to prioritize your safety and well-being. Whether you're cozying up indoors or venturing out into the cold, there are several precautions to take to ensure a safe and enjoyable season.

Home Safety

Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc., highlights several potential hazards to watch out for:



Check holiday decorations: Ensure wiring is not frayed, and keep decorations away from heat sources.

Clear exits: Avoid blocking exits with trees or decorations, and maintain two escape routes.

Candle safety: Keep candles at least one foot away from flammable materials.

Space heater precautions: Place space heaters three feet away from combustible materials, and never leave them unattended.



Vehicle Preparation

Michael Wald, owner of Rapid Oil and Lube, emphasizes the importance of:



Regular maintenance: Check your vehicle's oil, coolant and wiper fluid levels.

Winter-specific wiper fluid: Ensure your wipers are in good condition and use winter-specific fluid.

Emergency kit: Keep a bag of salt, warm blankets and other essentials in your vehicle.



Outdoor Safety

When venturing outside, remember:



Clear outside vents: Keep dryer and furnace vents clear of snow and debris.

Shoveling safety: Break down snow into manageable chunks, and use proper lifting techniques to avoid straining your back.

Slip-and-fall prevention: Be cautious on icy surfaces, and take small steps to maintain balance.



Physical Health

Chris Wise, physical therapist at Mary Free Bed YMCA, and Andrew C. Kline, MD, emergency medicine physician at Corewell Health, offer expert advice:



Shoveling technique: Use a shovel tall enough for your body, and lift with your legs to avoid back strain.

Frostbite prevention: Be aware of tingling or throbbing sensations in your fingers, and seek medical attention if necessary.

Cardiovascular health: Monitor your heart health while shoveling, and call 911 if you experience chest pain or shortness of breath.



Winter Weather Safety: A comprehensive guide

