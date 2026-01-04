Winter Weather Advisory - North of I-96

WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect north of I-96 for the potential for hazardous travel conditions tonight through 10AM Monday.

The area of mixed precipitation is likely to be brief, but creating the potential for some slippery overnight travel conditions. Widespread lt. snow is likely to come along with the icy mixture of precipitation, as a moderating trend begins to unfold with milder temperatures building for much of the week.

Here's a look at the potential evolution of the precipitation:

12:30AM Monday

fox 17

1AM Monday

fox 17

2AM Monday

fox 17

7:30AM Monday

fox 17

At this point, computer models are indicating much of the precipitation will move out early Monday morning, with much of the day trending dry. Widespread dense fog may form Monday.

Here's a look at the next surge of precipitation arriving Tuesday; mainly as widespread rain

11AM Tuesday

fox17

3PM Tuesday

fox 17

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube