Winter Weather Advisory - North of I-96

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Sunday night through 10AM Monday for areas north of I-96. Freezing rain is possible, which could create hazardous travel conditions
WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect north of I-96 for the potential for hazardous travel conditions tonight through 10AM Monday.

The area of mixed precipitation is likely to be brief, but creating the potential for some slippery overnight travel conditions. Widespread lt. snow is likely to come along with the icy mixture of precipitation, as a moderating trend begins to unfold with milder temperatures building for much of the week.

Here's a look at the potential evolution of the precipitation:

12:30AM Monday

1230am monday 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

1AM Monday

1am monday 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

2AM Monday

2am monday 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

7:30AM Monday

730am Monday.png

At this point, computer models are indicating much of the precipitation will move out early Monday morning, with much of the day trending dry. Widespread dense fog may form Monday.

Here's a look at the next surge of precipitation arriving Tuesday; mainly as widespread rain

11AM Tuesday

11am tuesday 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

3PM Tuesday

3pm tuesday 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

