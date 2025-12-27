Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER READY ALERT: MONDAY

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday night into Monday as a powerful storm system will create near blizzard conditions are likely with strong winds and at least 4-7" of snow.
12-27-25 WINTER STORM WATCH.png
12-27-2025 Regional Watch Warning.png
SNOWDMA HRRR SNOWFALL.png
WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for late Sunday through Monday evening. A strong winter storm system will move into West Michigan, and will create near blizzard conditions with strong winds and at least 4-7" of snow.

12-27-25 WINTER STORM WATCH.png

The system has prompted Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories to be issued for several states across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Travel will be very hazardous across the region, with widespread heavy snow and blowing snow expected.

12-27-2025 Regional Watch Warning.png

Here's a look at the potential snow from this storm system for Monday

SNOWDMA HRRR SNOWFALL.png

HERE'S AN OVERVIEW OF THE EVOLUTION OF THIS STORM SYSTEM

Projection for 12:30PM Sunday....Windy and Wet

1230 SUNDAY 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

Projection for 9PM Sunday: Still Rain

9PM AUNSy 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

Projection for 5:30AM Monday....Snow developing

530am MONDAY 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

Projection for 9AM Monday....Snow becoming Widespread

9AM FRIDAY 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

Projection for 2:30 PM Monday....Widespread snow and gusty winds

230PM MONDAY 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

Projection for 6PM Monday....Snow showers

6PM MONDAY 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

