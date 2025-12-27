WEATHER READY ALERT: MONDAY

WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for late Sunday through Monday evening. A strong winter storm system will move into West Michigan, and will create near blizzard conditions with strong winds and at least 4-7" of snow.

The system has prompted Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories to be issued for several states across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Travel will be very hazardous across the region, with widespread heavy snow and blowing snow expected.

Here's a look at the potential snow from this storm system for Monday

HERE'S AN OVERVIEW OF THE EVOLUTION OF THIS STORM SYSTEM

Projection for 12:30PM Sunday....Windy and Wet

Projection for 9PM Sunday: Still Rain

Projection for 5:30AM Monday....Snow developing

Projection for 9AM Monday....Snow becoming Widespread

Projection for 2:30 PM Monday....Widespread snow and gusty winds

Projection for 6PM Monday....Snow showers

