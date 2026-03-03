West Michigan just saw its coldest winter in over a decade

The numbers are in and West Michigan just saw its coldest winter since the 2014-2015 season.

According to data from the National Weather Service, Grand Rapids saw an average temperature from December 1 through February 28 (meteorological winter) of 24.7 degrees. This was 2.6 degrees below average and the coldest since 2014-2015.

Muskegon also saw a below average winter with an average temperature of 25.6 degrees which was 3 degrees below the 30-year average. This also was the coldest winter since 2014-2015.

In terms of snowfall, Grand Rapids saw 63.4 inches of snow which was above average by 2.8 inches. Muskegon saw more snow with 85.6 inches during the winter which was more than 14 inches above average.

The 2014-2015 winter season saw bitterly cold air as the polar vortex produced numerous arctic outbreaks during that season.

