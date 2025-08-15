Weekend Severe Weather Outlook

WEST MICHIGAN — As the heat and humidity levels build over the next couple of days, a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Great Lakes region.

Severe weather chances are low, though the Storm Prediction Center has included much of the Lower Peninsula in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms on Saturday. The most likely timing would be from mid-afternoon Saturday through the late evening hours. At this point, it appears a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts, along with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and evening, keep an eye on the Fox 17 Weather Ready app for developing storms.

