WEEKEND FORECAST: Sun & clouds, warmer, slight breeze

From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Other than some patchy fog early Saturday morning, the weekend will be very quiet. The melt-down continues as warmer air streams in, along with pockets of sunshine. A beautiful Valentine's Day! Much of the snowpack will likely disappear over the next several days, with sunshine and highs well above average, into the mid 40s through Tuesday. This is more of a mid to late March feel! Morning temperatures will climb into the 20s and even 30s next week as high pressure lingers around. The next system to impact West Michigan will be Wednesday, with another system coming Friday. Wednesday looks to be all rain, but colder air wrapping in on Thursday and Friday could lead to a wintry mix or snow. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation, which will get ironed out as we get closer.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. Highs around 40. Wind: SE 5 - 10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the mid-20s. Light southeast wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Chance few showers late.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Colder with a wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s.

