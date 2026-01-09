WEATHER READY ALERT: Powerful winds and falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The Fox 17 Weather Team has issued a Weather Ready Alert for today to alert you to huge changes that are unfolding.

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 4PM, as wind gusts of 45-55 mph are coming along with a powerful cold front that is sending temperatures tumbling!

We started this morning with a "Spring-feeling" air mass; with a new Record High recorded officially in Grand Rapids.

HERE'S A LOOK AT 4AM TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will crash quickly behind a powerful cold front that is marching through Michigan this morning.

Here's a look at temperature projections today; with afternoon temps dropping into the 30s

We have recorded wind gusts 50-55 mph along the lakeshore.

